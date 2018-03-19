Need a job? This Bradenton institution plans to hire more than 250 new workers

IMG Academy continues to grow, with the soon-to-open 150-room Legacy Hotel among the projects in the works on the 500-plus acre campus.
In an effort to fill hundreds of current and future positions, the Bradenton-based preparatory school and sports training destination is holding its second annual career fair this week.
The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday at the IMG Academy Fieldhouse, 5650 Bollettieri Blvd., Bradenton.
Never miss a local story.
There are more than 250 full-time, part-time and summer openings in operations, athletics and coaching, academics and student services, and numerous other professions. All IMG Academy departments will be represented.
Included is the Legacy Hotel, which will have a presence to promote future openings in anticipation of grand opening in the fall. The five-story hotel will serve guests and clients of the training institution, including visiting teams, coaches, athletes, staff and parents. It also will provide a go-to destination for visitors to the surrounding Bradenton community.
“We had such a terrific turnout in our first year and we’re really looking forward to building off that,” Shea Yates, IMG Academy’s human resources recruitment manager, said in a news release.
“It’s a great chance for us not only to showcase the career opportunities we’re bringing to the area but to also connect and network with those in the community.”
The unemployment rate is historically low, with Manatee County and Sarasota County both having 3.8 percent jobless rates – among the lowest in the state – in the most-recent report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
For more information on the career fair, visit imgacademy.com/career-fair or email imga.hr@img.com.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
Comments