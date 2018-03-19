The Legacy Hotel on the IMG Academy campus is scheduled to open in the fall.
The Legacy Hotel on the IMG Academy campus is scheduled to open in the fall. Provided rendering
The Legacy Hotel on the IMG Academy campus is scheduled to open in the fall. Provided rendering

Business

Need a job? This Bradenton institution plans to hire more than 250 new workers

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

March 19, 2018 12:56 PM

BRADENTON

IMG Academy continues to grow, with the soon-to-open 150-room Legacy Hotel among the projects in the works on the 500-plus acre campus.

In an effort to fill hundreds of current and future positions, the Bradenton-based preparatory school and sports training destination is holding its second annual career fair this week.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday at the IMG Academy Fieldhouse, 5650 Bollettieri Blvd., Bradenton.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like? 95

What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like?

Pause
Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh 14

Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh

App smart: The dating game 128

App smart: The dating game

Best Buy will no longer sell CDs 42

Best Buy will no longer sell CDs

Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of losses 108

Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of losses

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials 146

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 209

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

What you need to know about bank accounts 90

What you need to know about bank accounts

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 76

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 80

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job. Jay KarrThe Island Packet

There are more than 250 full-time, part-time and summer openings in operations, athletics and coaching, academics and student services, and numerous other professions. All IMG Academy departments will be represented.

2018 IMG Academy Career Fair

Included is the Legacy Hotel, which will have a presence to promote future openings in anticipation of grand opening in the fall. The five-story hotel will serve guests and clients of the training institution, including visiting teams, coaches, athletes, staff and parents. It also will provide a go-to destination for visitors to the surrounding Bradenton community.

“We had such a terrific turnout in our first year and we’re really looking forward to building off that,” Shea Yates, IMG Academy’s human resources recruitment manager, said in a news release.

“It’s a great chance for us not only to showcase the career opportunities we’re bringing to the area but to also connect and network with those in the community.”

The unemployment rate is historically low, with Manatee County and Sarasota County both having 3.8 percent jobless rates – among the lowest in the state – in the most-recent report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

For more information on the career fair, visit imgacademy.com/career-fair or email imga.hr@img.com.

Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like? 95

What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like?

Pause
Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh 14

Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh

App smart: The dating game 128

App smart: The dating game

Best Buy will no longer sell CDs 42

Best Buy will no longer sell CDs

Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of losses 108

Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of losses

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials 146

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 209

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

What you need to know about bank accounts 90

What you need to know about bank accounts

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 76

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 80

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like?

View More Video