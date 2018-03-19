Florida, the Salmon State? It could happen soon

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 95 What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like? Pause 14 Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh 128 App smart: The dating game 42 Best Buy will no longer sell CDs 108 Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of losses 146 Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials 209 What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 90 What you need to know about bank accounts 76 Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 80 Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Animation given to the Miami Herald by Atlantic Sapphire shows what the company says their massive fish farm in south Miami-Dade county will eventually look like. Courtesy: Atlantic Sapphire

Animation given to the Miami Herald by Atlantic Sapphire shows what the company says their massive fish farm in south Miami-Dade county will eventually look like. Courtesy: Atlantic Sapphire