Investor’s column: Uncovering the investment fees you don’t know you are paying

Investors should know what fees they are paying for their accounts. Keeping costs low is one of the keys to successful investing.
I continue to see new clients who have been paying account fees that are much higher than they need to be. Indeed, you can control your account fees.
There are three basic fees that you are subject to when dealing with an investment adviser – management fees, asset fees and transaction fees.
Management fees are what the adviser charges your portfolio on an ongoing basis and usually is the largest expense that you pay. Expenses are paid from this and the rest is split between the adviser and firm.
An asset fee is what the underlying securities in your portfolio charge. If your portfolio is comprised of only individual stocks and bonds, your asset fee is almost zero. But if your portfolio holds mutual funds or exchange traded funds, there is a cost to that. You should know these costs. Your adviser should be able to calculate that fee for you.
Finally, there is the transaction cost. Sometimes this is included in the management fee but often times it is broken out separately – the cost of each buy and sell order. The first two costs are relatively easy to find. The transaction cost can be more difficult to determine.
If your portfolio is composed mostly of mutual funds, that transaction fee is often hidden. To the best of my knowledge, it is not detailed in the prospectus that is given to new buyers of a mutual fund. It is in a supplemental prospectus that you need to request.
In that case, I suggest looking at the turnover rate of each mutual fund. If the turnover rate is high, you can expect the transaction expense to be high as well. While you may not be able to determine the exact amount of those expenses, you can determine whether your transaction fee is high or low by this method.
If your adviser makes all of the decisions or if an outside money manager is employed to make those decisions, remember each transaction has a cost to it. In this case, the adviser should be able to tell you what the transaction costs are.
Now that you know the costs associated with your accounts, here’s how to make that knowledge work for you and maybe even lower your overall cost in the process.
First, insist that these fees not only are described to you in percentages, but in dollars as well. Fees are becoming more transparent than in the past and it is becoming more common to have the above fees broken down by account in both percentages and dollar amounts.
This should be done annually in writing and in context with an annual review that most clients have with their advisers. Seeing your fees stated in dollar amounts can be eye opening.
Now that you are armed with this information, you can better determine if your fees are reasonable. If you think they are too high, there are steps you can take to lower them.
Your transaction fees can be lowered simply by changing you investment style. Do not agree to a style that involves a lot of buying and selling. High transaction fees do not improve performance. Rather, they increase the drag on it. Look for mutual funds that have low turnover rates to help reduce that transaction cost.
If your asset cost is high, ask your adviser to include lower cost mutual funds or exchange traded funds to reduce cost.
Your management fee is typically the largest cost. At one time these fees pushed upward of 3 percent of the assets under management, but they have come down dramatically over the years. My experience shows me that these fees are on average around 1 percent of the assets.
The newest trend I have observed in this area is a capping of fees at a certain dollar amount. This capping of fees can tremendously reduce management fees for larger accounts.
Knowing your cost both in percentage terms and dollar amounts is important to successful investing. Take the effort to learn what they are.
Michael T. Doll is an investment adviser with the Longboat Key Financial Group and can be reached at 941-896-2437 or michaeltdoll@longboatkeyfinancial.com.
