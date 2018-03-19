Business

Police: Man gets ecstacy pills delivered to P.O. Box

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 01:05 AM

LINCOLN, Mass.

Police say a Massachusetts man had a package of ecstasy pills delivered from Europe to his post office box.

The Boston Globe reports police arrested the 26-year-old Lincoln man Saturday when he tried to pick up the package. The man is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute.

Police say the Department of Homeland Security first intercepted the package.

The Department of Homeland Security could not be reached for further comment. Lincoln police were also unavailable for further comment.

