Business

EPA wants mine company to help pay for Superfund study

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 10:38 AM

DURANGO, Colo.

The U.S. Environmental Protection agency wants a mining company to pay for a potentially costly investigation of underground water flows at a southwestern Colorado Superfund site to help the agency devise a cleanup plan.

The EPA on Thursday ordered Sunnyside Gold Corp. to study part of the Bonita Peak Mining District. The district includes the Gold King Mine, where agency workers inadvertently triggered a massive spill in 2015.

Sunnyside doesn't own Gold King but has other mining property within the federal cleanup site.

The EPA has said previous work at one of Sunnyside's mines may be contributing to wastewater flowing into the Animas River.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sunnyside says it has already spent $30 million on reclamation work in the area and maintains it is not the cause of the water quality problems.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like?

View More Video