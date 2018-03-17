Business

MidAmerican sends crews to help restore power on East Coast

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 10:36 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

An Iowa power company has sent help to restore power to the East Coast, which has been slammed by three powerful winter storms in the span of two weeks.

MidAmerican Energy of Des Moines sent 78 employees to Rye, New York, late last week to help utility crews restore power after recent major winter storms left 200,000 people without electricity.

MidAmerican Energy's response followed New York-based energy company Con Edison's mutual aid request.

MidAmerican Energy sent caravans of 62 lineworkers and 16 support staff from across its service area to help repair infrastructure and restore electrical service.

