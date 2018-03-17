US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed

FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo, the logo of the Hyundai Motor Co. is displayed at the automaker's showroom in Seoul, South Korea. Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. Now the U.S. government's road safety agency wants to know why. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's investigating problems that affect an estimated 425,000 cars made by the Korean automakers. The agency also is looking into whether the same problem could happen in vehicles made by other companies. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo