Meet some of the new movers and shakers from around Manatee and Sarasota counties

Carl Weeks, who has more than 45 years of non-profit experience, was named the interim executive director of The Center of Anna Maria Island. Weeks, who moved to Bradenton in 1955, retired in 2013 after 42 years of service to the youth of Manatee County at the Boys and Girls Club. The Center of Anna Maria Island is a nonprofit community center focusing on the community and welcoming all as the community’s gathering place. Its mission is to enhance the overall well-being of individuals of all ages, while preserving a sense of community through creative programs and partnerships.
Richard R. Gans, a shareholder in the Sarasota law firm of Fergeson Skipper, P.A., was named Best Lawyers 2018 Lawyer of the Year for trusts and estates law in the Sarasota area, which includes Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch. Only one lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as a “Lawyer of the Year.” They are selected based on voting averages received during the peer-review assessments. Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.
Dr. Elizabeth Callahan of SkinSmart Dermatology in Sarasota was named one of the top doctors in the Sarasota area by Castle Connolly Medical, Ltd., for dermatology for the eighth consecutive year. To be selected, fellow board-certified physicians nominate doctors they feel are the most outstanding in their medical specialties. Of the tens of thousands of nominations, only a small percentage are chosen for the honor.
Carol Sirard was named commercial and hospitality business specialist at American Property Group of Sarasota, Inc., a commercial real estate and business brokerage firm that has been in business for 30 years. Sirard has lived in Sarasota for more than 35 years.
David B. Heedy joined the Sarasota office of the law firm Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP, as an associate attorney in the trusts and estates, corporate and taxation practice groups.
Wagner Realty announced its top producers for February. Listing honors went to Jennifer Delbo (El Conquistador); Cindy Greco (Cortez Road); Mary Moore (Longboat Key); Lynda Melnick (State Road 64 East); Cheryl Carson and Donna Bucher (Manatee Avenue West); Carol Codella (Anna Maria); Zulay Gallagher (First Street in Sarasota); Margaret Watson (Lakewood Ranch) and David Fletcher (Commercial Division). Tops in sales honors went to Patti Evans (El Conquistador); Duane Hendeson (Cortez Road); Dia Wilson (Longboat Key); Nancy Allen (State Road 64 East); Ed Kinkopf (Manatee Avenue West); Karen Fineout (Anna Maria); Alex Morel IV and Jon Patella (First Street in Sarasota); Margaret Watson (Lakewood Ranch) and Ryan Hoffman (Commercial Division).
