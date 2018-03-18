Focus on Manatee: Doing our part to reinforce commitment to arts and culture community

Even after six years in my role as executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, I continue to find myself in awe of the richness of our community’s arts, culture and heritage and the many working tirelessly to provide unique events, educational opportunities and performing arts and heritage celebrations throughout our county.
It is thanks to them that the Bradenton area continues to emerge as one of the growing arts centers in the South, and why many of our visitors return time and time again.
On both the islands and mainland, those in search of a unique arts and culture experience do not have to look far. In fact, across Manatee County, there are more than 100 organizations committed to providing excellent experiences year-round.
With exceptional museums, exhibits, galleries, a dedicated Village of the Arts and countless events, it’s no surprise that the area recently was selected by American Style as one of the nation’s top 10 small cities for art.
However, as our destination’s offerings continued to grow and new events popped up every weekend, it had become apparent to both the organizations and those aiding in the promotion of our rich cultural scene that more could (and should) be done to help. So, two years ago, the county began to search for a solution.
It began to conduct stakeholder research, hosting multiple “ArtVersations” to hear directly from local arts and heritage organizations about how they could be better supported.
When many of these organizations expressed the need for dedicated professional support to assist with supporting collaborative efforts and increasing awareness, it was a request that could not be ignored.
As a direct result, the Tourist Development Council (TDC) approved adding a marketing and outreach specialist to work directly with arts and heritage leaders, volunteers, gallery owners, the county’s historical commission, area nonprofits and businesses to help increase overall awareness and, as a result, visitation.
This month, the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the hiring of Judith Tilton to the newly created role of director of cultural affairs. A Florida native and Bradenton resident with 30 years of experience providing marketing and communications for nonprofits and corporations, she will work as a and marketing expert and liaison between the arts and heritage community, BACVB and Manatee County staff.
Our nonprofits, private galleries, area schools and businesses offer quality and diversity of opportunities, attracting thousands of visitors and generating millions of dollars in economic impact on an annual basis. Our traditions make the Bradenton area a terrific place to live and work and we are confident that with Tilton in the new role, this message will reach more people than ever before.
So, when you see her out in the community, please say hello and stay tuned for new and exciting details about the arts and culture scene through her efforts.
Local organizations interested in more information about ways they can work with the BACVB to enrich the area’s cultural footprint should email Judith.Tilton@BACVB.com or call her at 941-729-9177, ext. 3986.
Elliott Falcione is the executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177, ext. 3940.
