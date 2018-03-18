How 3 governor hopefuls fared in legislative session

File - in this Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, Republican South Dakota gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Marty Jackley speaks after a committee hearing in Pierre, S.D. For the 2018 legislative session, they were South Dakota's attorney general, lone congresswoman and state Senate Democratic leader. Next year, one of them is set to be governor. The state's top gubernatorial candidates pushed for legislation to crack down on drug dealers, improve access to public records or promote free speech on college campuses during the session that officially ends later this month. James Nord File AP Photo