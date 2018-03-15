Looking for luxury? Amenities? Bradenton’s newest retirement community aims to please

Even after you retire, there’s still much to be done.
The yard doesn’t take care of itself, you’ve got to worry about exercise and remember to eat healthy meals.
A new luxury retirement community in Bradenton aims to take care of all that for you.
Resort Lifestyle Communities’ Stone River Retirement Community held its grand opening Thursday, using the event to thank community members and staff for their work getting the facility up and running.
Never miss a local story.
Kelly Jo Hinrichs, marketing director for RLC, said residents have lived at the complex for about a month and a half. About half of the 128 units in the three-floor living community have been claimed.
Stone River, which is located at 7360 55th Ave. E., Bradenton, behind the Tara Twelve Oaks Shopping Plaza, was designed to alleviate any sort of stress that residents might feel, Hinrichs said, which helps free up time for all sorts of activities.
“This is a time in life when seniors are looking to downsize. We’re independent living so they’re active in the decision-making. They can enjoy all the things they ever wanted to do,” Hinrichs said.
There are 21 RLC communities across the nation, including one in Naples. Another is being built in Tallahassee. Hinrichs told an anecdote about one resident who has lived in a Las Vegas community for eight years. She said moving there allowed her to take up painting, which she had never done before.
“They’re really happy. They get to live in a place where they can enjoy each other,” Hinrichs said. “A lot of seniors live alone, but when you hit the moment that it becomes lonely, we’re here for you.”
Stone River places an emphasis on building community among residents. Daily activities are one of the ways the staff help engage those who live there.
And it’s working, two Stone River residents said.
Marilyn Sytfema and Lois Lutender have lived there for a few weeks and have bonded over games of bingo and bean bag baseball, two of their favorite activities.
This is a time in life when seniors are looking to downsize. We’re independent living so they’re active in the decision making. They can enjoy all the things they ever wanted to do.
Kelly Jo Hinrichs, marketing director for Resort Lifestyle Communities
The two women said what stands out about Stone River is the attention to detail and the friendly staff.
“I think the whole package is put together. You can’t beat the help they have here. You just can’t,” said Lutender, who previously lived in two different retirement homes. “It’s impossible to be mean and live here because they’re just that friendly.”
Another method for interaction is the community’s “Wall of Honor,” which showcases Stone River residents who served in the military. The wall features frames of a resident’s current picture alongside a picture from their time in service.
“This is just one of the ways they can get to know one another,” Hinrichs said. “They’ve got so many stories to share.”
Other benefits of living at Stone River include a full dining area and chefs who prepare three meals a day, a 24-hour emergency call system and scheduled transportation for residents who don’t drive.
But the luxury life doesn’t come cheap. There are various floor plans available, Hinrichs said, with prices ranging from $2,899 a month for a studio unit to $5,000 a month for a three-bedroom apartment.
Hinrichs said the monthly rates include access to every amenity that Stone River offers, including utilities, daily activities and valet parking.
For more information, visit the Stone River website at StoneRiverRetirement.com.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
Comments