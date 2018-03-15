Firms in 3-way deal to create European infrastructure group

Florentino Perez, president of ACS, center, joins hands with Giovanni Castellucci, CEO of Atlantia, left and Marcelino Fernandez Verdes, president of Hochtief after a news conference in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Representatives of three European firms, Germany's construction group Hochtief, Italy's Atlantia and Spain's ACS say an agreement to buy Spain's Abertis aims to create one of the world's largest ventures to build and exploit big infrastructure projects. The operation is valued at 18.18 billion euros 22.44 billion dollars).