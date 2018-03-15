FILE - In this May 18, 2016, file photo, a woman walks past a Dollar General store in Methuen, Mass. Dollar General reports earnings Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Business

Dollar General posts healthy same store sales, bold outlook

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 07:36 AM

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.

Dollar General Corp. fell short on profit and revenue projections, but everyone is focusing on booming sales at established stores and a strong outlook.

The 3.3 percent jump in same-store sales Thursday easily surpassed expectations, and per-share expectations for the year, of $5.95 to $6.15, is also a surprise.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee, company had net income of $712.2 million, or $2.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.48 per share, which is 2 cents shy of Wall Street projections, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $6.13 billion was also short of the projections.

Shares are up sharply before the opening bell.

