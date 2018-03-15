Staying at a Disney resort? Prepare to pay for overnight parking

Get ready to shell out even more money to spend time at Walt Disney World.
Those staying at the theme park resorts will now also be charged for overnight vehicle parking at the hotels, according to Walt Disney World News Today.
The charges will be applied to a guest’s hotel bill at check-out. Prices for self-parking range from $13 to $24 per night, depending on the type of resort.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, those who book reservations on or after March 21 will be subject to the new parking policy.
However, guests staying at campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort still have complimentary standard parking available, which includes a space for one vehicle, according to WDW News Today.
Resort overnight parking prices
- $13 per night at value resorts;
- $19 per night at moderate resorts;
- $24 per night at deluxe and deluxe villa resorts.
There is also the option to valet park a vehicle for $33 per night, which does not include a tip, according to the Miami Herald.
The new charges do not apply to day guests (who come to shop and eat), resort guests with disabilities or Disney Vacation Club members staying at the resort on points.
Parking at Walt Disney World theme parks costs $22 per day per vehicle, unless guests select a preferred-parking option which costs $45. It’s free to park at Disney Springs, resort water parks and ESPN’s Wide World of Sports, the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Disneyland in California has been charging guests for parking at Aulani, a Hawaiian-themed resort, a Disney spokeswoman told the Orlando Sentinel.
Universal Orlando hotels charge $22 per night for parking, as well as charging non-hotel guests for parking.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
