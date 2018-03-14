The Latest: Pritzker denies offshore accounts avoided taxes

The Latest on the final candidates forum between the leading Democratic candidates for Illinois governor (all times local):
8:50 p.m.
Billionaire J.B. Pritzker has denied claims he used offshore accounts to avoid taxes, while rivals Chris Kennedy and Daniel Biss are saying he's unfit to be the party's nominee for governor.
The three top Democratic candidates met Wednesday at WTTW-TV for an often spirited final debate before next week's primary.
Kennedy accused Pritzker of lying about the offshore accounts, while Biss compared the billionaire to President Donald Trump. Pritzker, the frontrunner, said his opponents were on the attack because they're losing.
Much of the debate focused on a Chicago Tribune story that found several offshore shell companies created between 2008 and 2011 that are wholly owned by Pritzker or connected to him. Pritzker says the companies were created by trusts and he has no control over them.
The winner of Tuesday's GOP primary between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and his conservative challenger, state Rep. Jeanne Ives.
___
5 a.m.
The top three Democrats running for Illinois governor will meet for the final televised candidate forum before next week's primary.
Billionaire J.B. Pritzker, state Sen. Daniel Biss and businessman Chris Kennedy are scheduled to participate in Wednesday night's event with WTTW-TV.
The candidates have been ramping up their criticisms of each other as the March 20 primary nears.
Pritzker launched an ad criticizing Kennedy for saying Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner "should be applauded" for speaking truth to power. Kennedy accused Pritzker of running a desperate "smear campaign" while Biss says both Pritzker and Kennedy have put profits above taxpayers.
The Democratic nominee will face the winner of the GOP primary between Rauner and state Rep. Jeanne Ives.
Three other Democratic candidates who trail in polling weren't invited to Wednesday's forum.
