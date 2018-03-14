The Latest: Kudlow tells AP he's taking top economic post

FILE- In this May 14, 2014, file photo, Larry Kudlow speaks at the New York State Republican Convention in Rye Brook, N.Y. For a decade and a half, Kudlow has been a fixture on CNBC. On Tuesday, March 13, 2018, President Donald Trump said he was looking “very strongly” at naming Kudlow, who has spent decades writing and speaking about economic policy, to be director of the National Economic Council. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo