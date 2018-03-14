Gadget Guru: Here are some of the top new products for photo enthusiasts

The 2018 WPPI trade show, for veteran or beginning wedding and portrait photographers, recently was held in Las Vegas.
As usual the trade show portion of the event brought out companies introducing new innovative products to help photographers do their job.
Photo canvas
Hahnemühle showed customers its natural white cotton printing Cézanne canvas ($41.90), which contains no optical brighteners and features a finely woven, elegant surface structure.
Never miss a local story.
The canvas is ideal for stretch frames and has a first-class side color gamut with deep, high blacks.
Decades ago, Hahnemühle invented fine-art inkjet papers for digital prints and I can personally say its tradition of optimum quality exists to this day.
Once you use Hahnemühle products, you’ll see that its motto of producing photo papers based on user demands and new market segments is a tremendous benefit.
More information: hahnemuehle.com
Camera stand
LumiQuest showed off the LumiQuest Lastand ($189.95), which it refers to as a Swiss Army Knife for photographers.
The company calls it the only all-in-one light stand, tripod and monopod with aluminum construction featuring the exclusive LumiQuest Quick-Connect, which accepts cameras, flash and LED lights.
The patent-pending octagonal self-aligning base also features a built-in umbrella receiver. The kit includes a convertible umbrella with case/ballast holder.
The Lastand has a 7-foot maximum height, which collapses to 7 inches for ultra-portability at 3.2 pounds. A handheld grip for mobility is included.
More: lumiquest.com
Photo editing
Skylum’s Luminar 2018 ($69) is new software for Mac and Windows users, designed as a universal all-in-one photo app, offering everything a photographer needs for photo editing.
It includes intelligent filters and more than 100 built-in presets. Some advanced features including tools for layers, masking and blending, lens correction and transform tools, which any photo-editing job likely requires.
The software has a digital asset management module for organizing photos and raw image processing. The Skylum site has a free 14-day trial.
More: skylum.com
Photo box
nPhoto has a sleek and stylish Folio Box, which is ideal for presenting your personal photos or images to a client.
They are hand-crafted with more than 60 design options, including laser etching, UV printing and embossed text and fonts.
You have choices of printing your images on Fujicolor Crystal Archive Digital Silk Paper and preserved on state-of-the-art image mats designed to allow your artwork to last a lifetime.
Or photographers can have their images mounted on durable foam prints.
Sizes vary to safely fit 5, 10, 15 or 20 images per box. The boxes range in sizes of 5-by-7-inches for 4-by-6-inch prints up to a 12-by-16-inch box for 8.5-by-11-inch prints.
More: nphoto.com
Photo app
FrameALIVE is a cool new app and after hearing about it at the show, I went to the FrameALIVE site, which makes you an offer you can’t refuse: Use the free app for three free FrameALIVEs.
The app combines image recognition with videos to produce pictures that “come to life with a click.”
This creates masterpieces simply by selecting a still photo and lining it to a video in the FrameALIVE dashboard, which bring your pictures to life.
Prices are $1.99 each, 30 for $50 for 120 for $190.
More: framealive.com
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
Comments