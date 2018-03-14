Chinese workers say firms tricked them into illegal US work

Foreign workers at Chinese construction firms building a casino in the American Commonwealth of Saipan are still waiting to be paid their wages.
U.S. officials announced $14 million in settlements last week with the companies after finding workers were paid less than required.
But hundreds of workers remain confused about what's owed and how they'll be paid.
The Associated Press interviewed six Chinese workers who said recruiters tricked them into paying thousands of dollars for job placement and a chance at the American dream.
Never miss a local story.
Instead, they came in illegally on tourist visas, worked 19-hour shifts and had their passports confiscated.
The International Labour Organization says forced labor is common in the construction industry.
The group estimates nearly 25 million people were victims of forced labor in 2016.
Comments