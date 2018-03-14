Dirty dining: Several restaurants aren’t handling your food with clean hands, inspectors say

Inspectors made their rounds through Manatee County last week and have published their findings. The Bradenton Yacht Club was among the restaurants cited for health violations.
Other restaurants received citations for mold and not washing their hands.
Bradenton Yacht Club, 4307 Snead Island Road, Palmetto
- Chowder, beans and house-made cheese sauce that was cooked the day before had not cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. An inspector said the food was improperly cooled overnight in containers more than four inches deep. A stop sale was issued on the affected foods.
- There was no certified food manager on duty while four or more employees prepared food.
- Food prepared on-site had been held more than 24 hours without being date marked, according to an inspector.
Thai Palace, 4756 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the ice bin, according to an inspector.
- Sliced tomatoes, bean sprouts and clam sauce were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The operator was advised to ice the food.
- A stop sale was issued on half and half creamer that was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
- An inspector said the certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
Tide Tables, 12507 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- Baked beans were hot held at temperatures lower than 135 degrees. An inspector said corrective action was taken.
- An employee used hand sanitizer instead of washing their hands, an inspector said. The employee was advised to use soap and water as a primary method.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for two employees who were hired more than 60 days ago.
Village Idiot Pizzeria, 11904 Cortez Road W., Cortez
- Beef brisket, cheese and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The operator was advised to lower the temperature of the refrigeration unit.
- An inspector said the operator is not properly tracking or marking the number of days since ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared on-site before it is frozen in order to properly date mark it when it is thawed and refrigerated again.
Peach’s Restaurant, 3240 E. Bay Dr., Holmes Beach
- An inspector said a server handled soiled dishes and then food without washing their hands.
Cortez Cafe, 12108 Cortez Road W., Cortez
- Vegetable soup was hot held at less than 135 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- Ready-to-eat food that was prepared on-site had been held more than 24 hours without being date marked.
Eat Organico, 4832 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- An inspector witnessed a manager ask a dishwasher who was handling dirty dishes to hand them a pair of clean tongs. The employee did so without washing their hands. Both workers were advised to the proper technique by the inspector.
Hideko Sushi & Thai, 737 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto
- Cut cabbage was cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Ice was placed on the product.
Wendy’s, 5420 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- Raw beef was cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
Legacy Golf Club, 8255 Legacy Blvd., Lakewood Ranch
- Toxic substances were improperly stored, an inspector said. The inspector reported a charcoal lighter stored above food and a bottle of Sheila Shine on the table near clean utensils.
Subway, 5016 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- Commercially processed food that was reheated for hot holding did not reach the minimum required temperature of 135 degrees, an inspector said. The issue was corrected on-site.
Hungry Howie’s Pizza & Subs, 5726 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton
- Diced ham, cheese and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The manager called a technician to resolve the issue and put ice on the affected foods.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like material in the ice machine.
