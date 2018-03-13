Business

Bitcoin ATMs expand to Rhode Island

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 02:14 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A national bitcoin ATM network has expanded into Rhode Island.

WPRI-TV reports New York-based Coinsource has installed ATMs in Cranston and Providence that can convert cash into bitcoin. Coinsource co-founder Bobby Sharp says the ATMs help people who don't want to link their bank accounts to a bitcoin exchange, or don't want to wait the average 48 to 72 hours needed for an exchange.

The digital currency is not tied to a bank or a government. It has been hugely volatile, with the price rocketing to nearly $20,000 for a single bitcoin last year to recently around $10,500.

Sharp says the price of a single bitcoin was $168 when the first Coinsource ATM was installed.

Coinsource charges an 8 percent transaction fee.

