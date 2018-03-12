Business

Water park duct collapse injures 5 in Ohio

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 08:03 PM

SANDUSKY, Ohio

Part of a ventilation shaft has fallen into the pool area of an Ohio water park, injuring five people.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office described the injuries as minor after a large piece of the air conditioning duct, roughly 3 feet (1 meter) in diameter, fell on Monday into the wave pool and an adjacent pool for children at Kalahari Waterpark Resort in Sandusky.

Kalahari says two associates were treated and released from a hospital, while three guests refused treatment.

Sheriff Paul Sigsworth says the water park will remain closed until local and state officials finish their inspections.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kalahari says its top priority is the safety and security of its guests. Water park officials say it will reopen when "all safety regulations are not only met, but exceeded."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like?

View More Video