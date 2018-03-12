Ribbon cutting: World Piece

A ribbon cutting was held for World Piece, 1101 10th Ave. W., Bradenton. World Piece offers professional massage therapy, far infrared dry saunas, live medicinal plants, seasonal events, classes and workshops, original gifts for the holidays, fresh smoothies, internationally award-winning tea, energywork, gyotaku, local honey and custom art from members of our neighborhood and collective. For more information, call 941-538-7800 or visit world-piece.com.
