More Videos

What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like? 95

What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like?

Pause
Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh 14

Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh

App smart: The dating game 128

App smart: The dating game

Best Buy will no longer sell CDs 42

Best Buy will no longer sell CDs

Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of losses 108

Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of losses

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials 146

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 209

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

What you need to know about bank accounts 90

What you need to know about bank accounts

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 76

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 80

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

A Southwest Airlines flight headed from Phoenix to Dallas on Sunday night made an emergency landing in New Mexico after smoke reportedly filled the aircraft's cabin. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com
A Southwest Airlines flight headed from Phoenix to Dallas on Sunday night made an emergency landing in New Mexico after smoke reportedly filled the aircraft's cabin. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

Business

Southwest passengers leap from wing after emergency landing

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 02:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A Dallas-bound flight made an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport, sending panicked passengers leaping from a wing onto the tarmac after crew members screamed at them to get away from the aircraft, passengers and officials said.

Southwest Flight 3562 took off from Phoenix on Sunday night and was headed for Dallas Love Field. About an hour later, the crew noticed an unusual smell in the cabin, the airline said in a statement.

Passengers said they could feel heat from the vents shortly before the crew said the plane was going to make an emergency landing. Passengers were told to brace as the plane landed.

"I sent a couple texts out to loved ones that you just don't really want to have to send out," Brandon Cox said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said it was an 8-foot (2.44-meter) jump to the tarmac from the wing.

"I hit the ground really hard and was just shell-shocked that I just had to jump off the wing of an airplane," he said.

Video he posted on Twitter showed people using a slide connected to another emergency exit. A crewmember can be heard shouting, "Move away from the aircraft now!"

Passenger David Fleck said he was surprised to discover there were no emergency slides near the exit door over the wing.

"It felt wrong when you're up there. It was dark, cold and rainy," he said. "It was disorienting. (You think), 'Do I really just jump down?'"

The Albuquerque Fire Department tweeted that two people were taken to hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

A Dallas police officer aboard the flight tweeted that flight attendants "did a great job!"

Southwest said it worked to get passengers onboard another flight to Dallas, and aircraft will remain in Albuquerque where mechanics will inspect it.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like? 95

What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like?

Pause
Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh 14

Amazon Alexa owner records video of device's 'creepy' laugh

App smart: The dating game 128

App smart: The dating game

Best Buy will no longer sell CDs 42

Best Buy will no longer sell CDs

Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of losses 108

Dow first falls 500 points as U.S. stock market opens, then recovers most of losses

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials 146

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 209

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

What you need to know about bank accounts 90

What you need to know about bank accounts

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 76

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 80

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like?

View More Video