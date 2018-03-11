A man prays to mourn for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami prior to a special memorial event in Tokyo Sunday, March 11, 2018. Japan on Sunday marked the seventh anniversary of the 2011 tsunami that killed more than 18,000 people and left a devastated coastline along the country's northeast that has still not been fully rebuilt.
A man prays to mourn for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami prior to a special memorial event in Tokyo Sunday, March 11, 2018. Japan on Sunday marked the seventh anniversary of the 2011 tsunami that killed more than 18,000 people and left a devastated coastline along the country's northeast that has still not been fully rebuilt. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo
A man prays to mourn for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami prior to a special memorial event in Tokyo Sunday, March 11, 2018. Japan on Sunday marked the seventh anniversary of the 2011 tsunami that killed more than 18,000 people and left a devastated coastline along the country's northeast that has still not been fully rebuilt. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo

Business

Japan marks 7th anniversary of tsunami that killed 18,000

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 01:35 AM

TOKYO

Japanese in Tokyo and along the northeast coast are marking the seventh anniversary of the tsunami that took more than 18,000 lives and triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Residents in coastal towns observed a moment of silence Sunday after sirens wailed at 2:46 p.m., the moment the magnitude-9.0 offshore earthquake that triggered the tsunami struck on March 11, 2011. The tsunami overwhelmed sea walls and washed away buildings, cars and entire neighborhoods as it swept inland.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at an official ceremony in Tokyo that reconstruction is making steady progress, but more than 70,000 people are still displaced from their communities and many will never be able to return.

Cleaning up the still-radioactive nuclear plant remains a daunting challenge that will take decades.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What's the new McDonald's not-frozen burger taste like?

View More Video