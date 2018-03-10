Parents buy bulletproof panels in wake of Florida shooting

Joe Leggett, right, looks at the portable armored panel in the backpack of his son, Cameron Leggett at their home Wednesday Feb 28, 2018, in Papillion, Neb. Leggett bought the 9-inch-by-12-inch inserts from a Sarpy County security firm and says the $120 panels give his kids a protective edge if a school shooting ever occurs. Sales of the panels have risen at the local store and nationally since the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla. Omaha World-Herald via AP Rebecca Gratz