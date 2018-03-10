George Sinner, North Dakota governor in tough times, dies

FILE - In this April 30, 2010 file photo, former Governor George Sinner gestures while reminiscing about his years as North Dakota's governor at an event in his honor at the North Dakota Heritage Center at the release of the latest issue of North Dakota History in Bismarck, N.D. Sinner, who led the state during turbulent economic times, has died at age 89. His son, George Sinner Jr., confirmed his death Friday, March 9, 2018. The Bismarck Tribune via AP, FILE Tom Stromme