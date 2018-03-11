Wondering what properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list

$16,099,000 Pacific Land Ltd to Riverview Grove Ltd; Pt 1-36-21; Feb. 28.
$4,260,000 Wilson Richard A, Wilson Stephanie M to Gaw Properties LLC; Lot 18 Blk 30 Anna Maria Beach; Feb. 27.
$2,350,000 Medallion Home at The Inlets Reserve LLC to C J Summer LLC; Riverdale Revised; March 1.
$1,000,000 Matthias Brent E, Matthias Linda A to Carter Adrienne; Villas On Fifth Avenue Unit A; Feb. 26.
Never miss a local story.
$815,000 Cnd Moss Creek LLC to Weekley Homes LLC; Moss Creek; March 1.
$780,000 James F Stephenson Jr Land Trust, Stephenson James F Jr to Xpress Wash LLC; Lot A Wellons Ranch Estates; Feb. 28.
$730,000 Olsen Donald M, Olsen Tara to Schwarzbrott Diane L, Schwarzbrott Sheldon S; Lot 175 Blk E Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Feb. 26.
$725,200 Rubber Realty LLC to Donofrio Dawn E; Lot 10 Conrad Beach; Feb. 27.
$687,950 Singh Sari, Singh Sudeep to Hahn Daniel, Hahn Lisa; Lot 17 Blk 25 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Feb. 27.
$670,000 Desfosses Kerry S, Kerry S Desfosses Revocable Trust to Edwards Karen G, Edwards Paul Thomas; Lot 9 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Feb. 27.
$645,000 Harding David R, Nyquist Jan E to Maida Michael, Maida Nancy; Westchester Unit 102; Feb. 27.
$640,000 Harvey Maria Velasco, Harvey Ryan Michael to 656495 N B Ltd; Lot 103 Blk 26 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Feb. 28.
$620,000 James F Weerts Trust, Weerts James F, Weerts Wanda J to Seeds Charlotte Lee, Seeds James Edward; Lot 48 Grey Hawk Landing; March 1.
$549,000 Sd Tlc Holdings LLC to John Cannon Homes Inc; Lake View Estates at The Lake Club; March 1.
$545,682 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Slowiaczek Charles, Slowiaczek Maryann; Lot 309 Rosedale Addition; March 1.
$535,000 Rabenold Gary D, Rabenold Nancy J to Crescent Estate Inc; Lot 5 Blk D Lake La Vista; Feb. 27.
$508,723 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Pisoni Marcia, Pisoni Ronald; Lot 78 Rosedale Addition; Feb. 27.
$495,496 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Bundy Dennis, Bundy Sheron; Lot 28 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Feb. 28.
$490,000 Mmd Inc to Tai Ventures Florida LLC; Lot 8 Blk 5 Pelots Addition to Bradenton; Feb. 27.
$480,846 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Anderson Marilyn J; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 2209; March 1.
$475,000 Ralph Ronald J, Summers Hazel to Hubanks Katherine, Michalske Ralph; Lot 12 Blk 1 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Feb. 28.
$474,000 Gavini Anu to Arnold Elizabeth C, Arnold Laurence E; Pt 32-33-19; Feb. 28.
$409,000 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Indymac Indx Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 Ar21Ip to Saumell Maria V; Blk 3 Sosa; March 1.
$403,500 Delorenzo David A, Delorenzo Dina M, Dino A Delorenzo Trust, Russell Natalie A to Garry Kenneth, Garry Kenneth Griswold, Garry Melody Family Trust, Garry Melody Kay, Kenneth and Melody Garry Family Trust; Lot 98 San Remo Shores; Feb. 28.
$398,000 Matri Ann P to Ribardo Janet E, Ribardo Thomas G; Lot 59 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; March 1.
$395,000 Meb Capital Inc to Loren Daniel; Lot 28 Blk B Concession; March 1.
$380,000 Yengling Gudrun, Yengling Theodore F, Yengling Trust to Cholish Daniel W, Cholish Kathleen L; Lot 9 Lakeside Woods; Feb. 27.
$379,990 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Smith Fred W Jr, Smith Fred W Sr, Smith Molly K; Lot 37 Oakleaf Hammock; Feb. 28.
$379,000 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Holcombe Nicole D, Holcombe Stanley W; Lot 59 Oakleaf Hammock; Feb. 28.
$375,000 Rosado William Ruben Vazquez, Vazquez William R to Krisak Christina M, Krisak Thomas P; Lot 3 Rivers Reach; March 1.
$361,394 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Bollenbach Jennifer; Lot 20 Mirabella at Village Green; Feb. 28.
$355,000 Eisenberg Lewis K to Bohm Marissa Gallegos, Bohm Richard Alan; Lot 98 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Feb. 27.
$355,000 Gail B Meehan Trust, Meehan Gail B, Meehan Robert E to Klee Pat W, Klee William D; Lot 170 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Feb. 28.
$345,000 Amber Patti L, Amber Stanley to Glaves Ann E, Glaves William R; Lot 115 Carlyle at The Villages Of Palm Aire; Feb. 28.
$340,000 Ribardo Janet E, Ribardo Thomas G to Plummer Frances Joy; Lot 30 Greenbrook Village; Feb. 27.
$331,770 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Dalto Joann, Dalto Raymond G; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1603; Feb. 28.
$330,646 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Dodson Marsha A, Dodson Stewart W; Lot 19 Mirabella at Village Green; Feb. 28.
$327,000 Folino John A, Weitzel Rae C to Halay James, Halay Ruthann; Lot 117 Lexington; Feb. 27.
$320,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Chelnokova Marina Gennadiyevna, Higgins Christian Shaw; Lot 10 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Feb. 27.
$318,000 Parrish Jim, Parrish Sylvia to Sharapata Carrie L, Sharapata Scott B; Lot 3 River Woods; March 1.
$315,297 Lennar Homes LLC to Weekes Janine E, Weekes Marcus Graham Desmond; Lot 150 Polo Run; Feb. 28.
$302,455 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Powers Angela C, Powers John W; Lot 65 Eagle Trace; Feb. 27.
$300,000 Hennesey Joelle, Hennesey John to Williams Elizabeth F, Williams Trevor J; Lot 41 Summerfield Village; March 1.
$295,000 Benny Anne M, Benny Joseph S to Fosmore Nikita A, Fosmore Richard D; Lot 24 Blk B West Bayou; Feb. 26.
$294,900 Sausner Alan H, Sausner Linda R to Card Richard H, Card Susan K; Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 6401; Feb. 28.
$287,000 Carolyn R Hess Living Trust, Hess Carolyn R to Galvin Aimee E, Galvin Troy S; Lot 139 Sabal Harbour; Feb. 27.
$282,086 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Marconi Diane, Marconi John Anthony; Lot 52 Eagle Trace; Feb. 26.
$280,000 Geer Scott A, Geer Sharon M to Mclauchlin Alexander, Mclauchlin Audrey; Watch Ii at Waterlefe Unit 28C; Feb. 27.
$280,000 Varadian Ida M to Walker David J, Walker Josielyn T; Lot 2147 River Club South; Feb. 27.
$279,990 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to French Matthew Graham Jr; Lot 90 Creekwood Townhomes; Feb. 27.
$275,000 Fortman Kenneth V, Fortman Patricia A to Anderson Kathryn D, Anderson Michael F; Lot 117 Blk 28 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Feb. 28.
$274,900 Broadbent Casey J, Broadbent Melissa A to Tarazona Jose L Lescano; Lot 29 Foxchase; March 1.
$270,790 D R Horton Inc to 15327 Las Olas LLC; Lot 503 Del Tierra; March 1.
$269,900 Mercier Lynne Marie, Mercier Steven Warren to Marshall Benjamin M, Marshall Shauna L; Lot 18 Cottages at San Lorenzo; March 1.
$268,000 Delavan Lien J, Delavan Ronald J to Langley Joseph Richard, Langley Kathryn Jo; Laguna at Riviera Dunes I Unit 204; Feb. 28.
$265,000 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Ibbott Dawn Marie, Ibbott Jeffrey Christopher; Hidden Lake Ii Unit 1204; Feb. 28.
$265,000 Michalak Joanne L, Michalak Lawrence D to Duell Albert F Jr, Duell Jeffrey L; Lot 41 Peridia; March 1.
$255,500 Montague David E, Montague Ellen F to Labrecque Sarah; Lot 4 Blk 38 Coral Heights 2Nd Addition; Feb. 27.
$255,000 D R Horton Inc to Higgins Brad Edwin, Higgins Diana Martinez; Lot 471 Del Tierra; Feb. 28.
$253,990 D R Horton Inc to Alejandre Angel Jose, Alejandre Wanda Lynn; Lot 159 Willow Walk; Feb. 28.
$250,000 Jb Winwater Limited to Smark Charles, Smark Denise Ann; Lot 15 Tara; March 1.
$250,000 Perry Ralph E to Wolfgram Zachary R; Lot 106 Oak Terrace; Feb. 26.
$240,000 Sandy Joyce, Sandy Lambson to Van Etten Carolyn; Lot 370 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Feb. 28.
$235,000 Gland Helen E, Gland James R to Guiddy Donald P, Guiddy Mary C, Poljak David P, Poljak Susan E; Wildewood Springs Iib Unit 205; March 1.
$232,000 Razick Shirley F to Rios Brenda A; Palm Lakes Unit 10; March 1.
$230,000 Turpin Jonathan to Gallery Megan, Harris Ryan; Lot 705 Central Park; Feb. 27.
$228,000 Mclin Virginia L to Bouwer Renier; Lot 58 Blk F Sunset Acres; Feb. 27.
$227,900 Kozyra Margaret M, Thomas Kathryn G to Cuevas Norman Rivera, Zaboklicki Karen Jane; Lot 163 Crystal Lakes; March 1.
$219,600 Bovino Margaret S, Bovino Mark E to Kleppinger Sarah; Lot 9 Blk A Braden River Lakes; March 1.
$210,000 Albert F Duell Jr Trust, Duell Albert F, Duell Albert F Jr, Duell Betty L to Bovino Margaret S, Bovino Mark E; Lot 133 Peridia; March 1.
$209,000 11204 2Nd Avenue East LLC to Kursawe Sylvia A; Lot 18 Gates Creek; Feb. 28.
$207,000 Hall Levi James to Ulrich Luke N, Ulrich Willa; Lot E Elwood Park; March 1.
$207,000 Thrasher Cynthia L to Sands Bryan, Sands Lisa; Pomello Park; March 1.
$205,000 Baker Lissette, Baker Stephan W to Blunier Ashlyn Brianne, Blunier William Benjamin; Blk D Atzroths Addition to Palmetto; Feb. 27.
$202,000 Weaver Dianna, Weaver Paul to Weaver Kimberly D; Biltmore Court; Feb. 27.
$198,000 Friedman Philip S, Sterling Victoria J to Davison Kathleen H, Davison Living Trust, Davison William E Jr; Forty Three West Village Of The Palms Ii Unit 26; March 1.
$192,000 Cherry Brian to Cerberus Sfr Holdings L P; Lot 6 Blk N Sandpointe; March 1.
$189,000 Cd Development Llp to 2255 Elizabeth L L C; Centre Park Commerce Centre Unit 2230; Feb. 28.
$185,000 Russell Cindy L, Russell Donald G to Alicea Jomarie, Lozano Jose; Lot 11 Roberts Park; Feb. 26.
$175,000 Coley Joe D, Joe D Coley Declaration Of Trust to Dygus Francis Hollmann; Palm Grove Unit 9 102; Feb. 27.
$175,000 Obrien John M, Obrien Yolande C to Ritchie Charleen, Ritchie Donald; Mount Vernon Unit 4607; March 1.
$165,000 Dennis Perrault Revocable Trust, Perrault Dennis J to Gonzalez Virgilio Calderon, Sanchez Valle Alexis, Valle Rafaela; Villas; Feb. 27.
$165,000 Phelps Dora M to Levine Randy S; Wildewood Springs Iic Unit 305 D; Feb. 28.
$165,000 Potter Carolyn E, Potter Warren William to Lawrence Marvin Strouse and Ellen Jayne Strouse Joint Living Trust, Strouse Ellen Jayne, Strouse Lawrence Marvin; Fairway Trace at Peridia Ii Unit 106; March 1.
$160,000 Dixon Janet S, Dixon William T to Flinker Beatrice R, Flinker Stephen E; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 431; Feb. 28.
$155,000 Mumford Julia M to Ely Jennie G, Jennie G Ely Trust; Cambridge Village Unit 13; Feb. 26.
$150,000 Burns John M to Allen Julia H, Burns John M; Pt 8-34-19; Feb. 28.
$150,000 Hartman Herman L to Mosher Jeremy, Mosher Rianne; Lot 26 Blk B Southwood Village; March 1.
$148,000 Lazzara Bennie Jr, Lazzara Joyce to Wetzler Wilson F Jr; Pt 33-33-22; Feb. 28.
$140,000 Weiland Courtney, Weiland Raymond, West Susan to Trejo Sonia R; Lot 30 Clover Leaf Park; March 1.
$135,000 Brown Carolyn A, Patterson Derek W to Brown Carolyn A, Brown Paul E; Sunbow Bay; Feb. 27.
$130,000 Coate Janice L to Rivard Jocelyn L, Rivard Ronald; Blk 7 Southwood Village; Feb. 28.
$130,000 Larry D Rogers Revocable Trust, Rogers Larry D to Chan Frank V, Tran Ngoc Dung Thi; 0; Feb. 26.
$120,000 Bruttell Regina C, Bruttell Ronald W to Gonda Theresa, Watson Jeffrey; Ironwood Fourteenth Unit 702 N; Feb. 28.
$116,000 Cooper Patricia A, Cooper Raymond F to Potts Robert, Potts Terryl; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 52 5; Feb. 27.
$116,000 Deserio Kimberly, Lopez Kimberly Renee to Timely Assistance Inc; Lot 35 Blk 7 Southwood Village; March 1.
$115,000 Delarco Dennis E, Delarco Mary J to Garner Kala S; Palms Of Cortez Unit 17; Feb. 28.
$112,500 Schaupp Karen L to Faggioni Armand D, Faggioni Jeraldine I; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 103; Feb. 27.
$110,000 Dixon Daniel Robert Jr, Dixon Elizabeth A to Reynolds Donald F, Reynolds Oneta B; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 7; Feb. 28.
$107,100 Christiana Trust, Lowe J Garry, Lowe James G, Lowe James Garry, Lowe Paula, Lowe Paula Scott, Multibank 2009 1 Res Adc Venture LLC, Residential Credit Opportunities Trust Iii, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Christenson LLC; Blk D Harrison Industrial 2017 Ca 002688; Feb. 28.
$99,900 Ixtayo Lonera, Ramirez Aurora Salazar, Salazara Aurora, Srof 2013 S3 Reo I LLC to Christenson LLC; Lot 47 Tamiami Park 2013 Ca 001352; Feb. 28.
$98,000 Invest P I LLC to Lasley James S; Lot 10 Blk A Fairview Avenue Park; Feb. 27.
$97,000 Byrnes Jana M, Byrnes Robert R Jr to Baker Caroline; Westwinds Village Unit Q 18; March 1.
$92,500 Redmond Clyde H, Redmond Vicki B to Lane Deborah R; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 339; March 1.
$92,000 Baxley John R Jr to Bellantoni Candice, Bellantoni Joseph; Shadybrook Village Unit 79 D; Feb. 28.
$91,500 Fleming John William to Fleming John William, Orth R Brian; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 222; March 1.
$87,500 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Dartmouth Capital Group Land Trust, Furber Stephen H; Fairview Park; Feb. 27.
$80,000 Ameres Michael to Nikandrov Sergey V; Lot 9 Blk D Florida Avenue Park; Feb. 27.
$80,000 Lengel Robert C Jr to Daugherty Mary Ann; Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 3102; March 1.
$78,000 Mack Dorothy L to Kaltved Allen L, Kaltved Kathryn J; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 202; Feb. 27.
$73,000 Young Stacie A to Shalski Peter, Shalski Stanislawa; Parkway Villas Unit 5; Feb. 28.
$67,000 George Diana, George Richard to Napoleon Kim A, Wright Richard D; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 153; Feb. 28.
$65,000 Meridian Trust LLC to Delta Transactions LLC; Lot 22 Cannon; Feb. 28.
$64,100 Washington Henry Jr, Washington Rose E, Wells Fargo Financial System Florida Inc to Christenson LLC; Lot 23 Blk 2 Mar Lee Acres 2014 Ca 004836; Feb. 27.
$62,915 Sours Patricia A to Sours Ronald E; Spring Lakes Ii Unit 508; March 1.
$59,500 Richard Fernand, Richard Yvette to Braun Sondra K, Sondra K Braun Living Trust; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 158; Feb. 28.
$55,000 T Seguin Enterprises Inc to Klyque Atkins LLC; Village On Cortez Unit 1201; Feb. 28.
$55,000 Tapas LLC, Trust No 1905 to Meridian Trust LLC; Lot 22 Cannon; Feb. 28.
$52,000 Meeker Carolyn to Clark Terra Firma LLC; Lot 7 Blk J Tidevue Estates; Feb. 26.
$51,000 G and A Of Tampabay LLC to Florida R and V Properties LLC; Blk 7 Lees Addition; Feb. 27.
$50,000 Lamontagne Damelle, Verpaelst Serge to Serre Denis P, Serre Monique A; El Rancho Village Unit G 20; Feb. 28.
$50,000 Lisi Antonio F, Lisi Brigitte M to Hearns Lea L, Hearns Leonard W; El Rancho Village Unit E 10; March 1.
$45,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Moreno Cherryl Arroyo; Central Cortez Plaza Unit J 3; Feb. 27.
$45,000 Lu Hai Yan to Cypress Property Solutions LLC; Sarasota Cay Club Unit C 208; March 1.
$43,500 Bank Of America, First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2007 1, Lasalle Bank, U S Bank to G and A Of Tampabay LLC; Blk 7 Lees Addition; Feb. 27.
$36,000 Maheu Frank Jr to Oma Fidu Inc; Lot 8 Blk G Floridana Mobile Homesite; Feb. 27.
$29,000 Deleonardis Dominick, Deleonardis Susan to Bevan Brian, Norwood Terri; Lot 5 Blk A Fair Lane Acres; Feb. 28.
$25,000 Nitz Dean A, Nitz Jessica P to Desoto Holdings Inc; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 137; March 1.
$20,000 Mills James F, Mills Lois A to Brisbois Brenda, Brisbois Sammy; Lot 52 Blk C Sunny Shores Trailer Community; Feb. 26.
$12,000 Wadley John J, Wadley Margaret to Nicholas J Rine Jr Declaration Trust, Rine Nicholas J Jr; White Sands Of Longboat; Feb. 27.
$4,750 Hershberger Dorothy M Revocable Living Trust, Hershberger Maynard D, Maynard D and Dorothy M Hershberger Revocable Living Trust to Ohara Dennis P, Ohara Kathy D; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 204; March 1.
$1,000 Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc to Conley Family Trust, Conley Jo Anne; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 204; March 1.
$10 Anne M Clancy Revocable Trust, Clancy Anne M, Clancy Robert J, Robert J Clancy Revocable Trust to Clancy Anne M, Clancy Robert J; Lot 23 Hawks Harbor; Feb. 28.
$10 Bachelor Dale, Bachelor Nancy to Bachelor Family Trust; Palma Sola Shores Unit 2; March 1.
$10 Burrows Deborah, Burrows William to Burrows Deborah S, Burrows William P, William P and Deborah S Burrows Living Trust; Pt 29-33-19; March 1.
$10 Carlson Gregory W, Carlson Terry J to Carlson Gregory W, Carlson Terry J; Coach Homes Iii at River Strand Unit 3402; March 1.
$10 Contreras Ezquiel to Contreras Lorena, Robledo Juan Carlos; Lot 13 Blk 2 Butterfield Manor First; Feb. 28.
$10 Debein Mirtha to Debein Michael Sean, Debein Mirtha; Links at Pinebrook Unit 304; Feb. 28.
$10 Dolhof Donna M, Dolhof Lawrence L to Dolhof Donna M, Dolhof Lawrence L, Lld Livtng Trust; Lot 1 Blk 30 Trailer Estates; Feb. 28.
$10 Eileen J Winberg Trust, Winberg Eileen J Trust, Winberg Jack S to Jack S Winberg Revocable Trust, Levine Judith G, Winberg Jack S; Longboat Harbour North Unit 301; March 1.
$10 Elgamil Albert, Elgamil Suzanne to Elgamil Albert, Elgamil Suzanne, Elgamil Trust; Bradenton Beach Club Unit 40; March 1.
$10 Elgamil Albert, Elgamil Suzanne to Elgamil Albert, Elgamil Suzanne, Elgamil Trust; Lot 12 Herons Watch; March 1.
$10 Fedosoff Isobel Jean, Fedosoff William Peter to Fedosoff Isobel Jean, Fedosoff William Peter, Harness Lindsay; Lot 35 Summerfield Village; Feb. 28.
$10 Flahive Karen A to Flahive Karen A, Whaley Cheryl Flahive; Ironwood Unit 201 C; Feb. 28.
$10 Gilley June L to Linderman Janice M, Love Janice M; Midway Heights; Feb. 27.
$10 Glushonkov Sergei, Glushonkova Maryna, Glushonkoya Mariana, Glushonkoya Marina to Glushonkov Sergei; Palm Lakes Unit 103; Feb. 28.
$10 Hall Emma Jean to Blanchard Patricia, Hall Emma Jean; Lot 3 Farrow; Feb. 28.
$10 Hasty Peggy A to Hasty Brad, Hasty Jill, Wittmer Julie; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 105; March 1.
$10 Heine Bernd, Heine Christa to Heine Christa, Lehnen Silke; Lot 99 Highland Lakes; Feb. 27.
$10 Holeman Margo, Parkway Land Trust 1 to Marco Of Manatee Inc; Blk C Rose Park; Feb. 28.
$10 Kenny Douglas W, Te Investment Properties LLC to Kenny Douglas W; Lot 13 Blk 20 Trailer Estates; Feb. 28.
$10 Klinginsmith Georgia H, Milliron Thomas H to Klinginsmith Georgia H, Milliron Thomas H; Lot 91 Shorelands; Feb. 27.
$10 Leeth Francesca to Deleonardis Dominick, Deleonardis Susan; Or2705 Pg6920; Feb. 28.
$10 Manfre Joyce R, Manfre Salvatore M Jr to Manfre Joyce R, Manfre Revocable Trust, Manfre Salvatore M Jr; Lot 11 Blk 1 Lakeridge Falls; Feb. 28.
$10 Mtglq Investors L P to Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Lot 14 Blk H Hill Park; Feb. 27.
$10 Nguyen Nhu Hoa Thi, Nguyen Nhu Hoat to Nguyen Thai Quoc; Lot 120 Orange Ridge; Feb. 27.
$10 Rossi Deborah, Rossi Deboraii to Rossi Dean; Lot 215 Lake Club; Feb. 28.
$10 Rushing Norma K to Aillet Janet T, Doucet Sheila T, Rushing Norma K; Vivienda at Bradenton Ii Unit 18; March 1.
$10 Salzburg Inc to Heine Christa; Lot 99 Highland Lakes; Feb. 27.
$10 Schlain Leonard to Blumberg Matthew Yavner, Leonard Schlain Trust, Schlain Leonard; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 125; Feb. 28.
$10 White Gerald A to Jarrell Dawn Rita, White Gerald A; Captains Court Unit 24; Feb. 28.
$1 Clements Carl L Jr, Clements Rossie L to Clements Carl L Iii, Clements Rossie L; Lot 33 Blk H Casa Loma Mobile Home; Feb. 27.
$1 Property Owner 2 LLC to Progress Residential Borrower 3 LLC; 0; Feb. 27.
$1 Property Owner 3 LLC to Progress Residential Borrower 3 LLC; 0; Feb. 27.
$0 Beloshevsky Sofia, Limonad Alexander, Limond Alex to Lyons Blanca L, Lyons Daniel B; Or2693 Pg5901; Feb. 28.
$0 Cross Jason T, Taylor Jeffrey D to Manatee County; Lot 86 Bradon Oaks; March 1.
$0 Gordon and Tuyen LLC to Huynh Vu Quang; Wellesley Acres; Feb. 28.
$0 Gordon and Tuyen LLC to Huynh Vu Quang; Lot 1 Blk D Florida Avenue Park; Feb. 28.
$0 Hartshorn Dianna L to Manatee County; Royal Palm Gardens; Feb. 28.
$0 Huynh Vu, Huynh Vu Quang to Vo Duyen Thi Kim; Blk 45 Holiday Heights; Feb. 27.
$0 James Oconnor Williams Trust, Williams James Oconnor to Williams James Oconnor, Williams Robin Lynn; Summerfield Hollow Unit 102; Feb. 26.
$0 Kissick Greta, Kissick James W Iii to Kissick James W Iii; Lot 14 Blk F Casa Loma Mobile Home; March 1.
$0 Kissick James W Iii to Vanasse Mary K; Lot 14 Blk F Casa Loma Mobile Home; March 1.
$0 Larry W Trapp Living Trust, Trapp Iris, Trapp Larry, Trapp Larry W Living Trust to Larry W Trapp and Iris L Trapp Joint Revocable Living Trust, Trapp Iris L Joint Revocable Living Trust, Trapp Larry W Joint Revocable Living Trust; Imperial House Of Bradenton Beach Unit 19; March 1.
$0 Summers Suzanne to Garcia Gregory C, Garcia Gregory N, Garcia Marcia A; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 111; Feb. 27.
Comments