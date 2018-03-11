Meet some of the new movers and shakers from around Manatee and Sarasota counties

Kim Mullins was promoted to chief operating officer and Marty Katz was appointed senior director of marketing and communications for the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee. Also, Jeremy Lisitza was named the organization’s director of innovation and volunteer engagement. In her new role, Mullins will lead the organization’s day-to-day operations and oversee strategic planning, outreach and program initiatives, and technology implementation. Prior to this appointment, Katz served as vice president of development and marketing at the Friendship Centers, where her role included managing the development, marketing and communication teams. Lisitza will coordinate implementation and evaluation of large-scale programs. He will also develop and oversee the organization’s volunteer infrastructure.
Matthew Otto, the managing director and partner at The Otto Group at HighTower in Sarasota, was included in Forbes’ best-in-state wealth advisers list. He specializes in alternative investments and provides clients with access to institutional-style investment models. Otto is a member of the American Association of Individual Investors and the Sarasota chapter of the Financial Planning Association.
Wanda Kerr of the RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota was awarded the distinguished Certificate of Excellence in Real Estate by Broker Agent Advisor as one of the best in the business in 2017. The award is based on achievement, potential, leadership, ethics, community value, experience, capability and trust for her service.
F. Steven Herb, a business attorney and arbitrator with the full-service law firm Kirk Pinkerton, PA, was selected as the new vice chairman of the board for Sarasota Military Academy, a public charter school with high school and middle school campuses and an authorized International Baccalaureate World School. In his new role, Herb will serve alongside the nonprofit’s other board members, all unpaid volunteers, and help steer and govern the nonprofit.
Jennifer Messal was promoted to principal at CS&L CPAs, a certified public accounting firm with locations in Bradenton, Sarasota and Tampa. She provides full service tax consulting and compliance, specializing in federal taxation. Messal is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Manatee County Estate Planning Council. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Manatee County Library Foundation.
Kevin McEvoy joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Lakewood Ranch as a realtor. He has 38 years of real estate experience, including working in the central and southwest Florida markets, and specializes in relocations.
