Business

More dirty dining: Several restaurants cited for employees not washing hands

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

March 08, 2018 10:27 AM

Restaurant inspectors cited multiple Manatee County restaurants after employees were observed cooking food or handling dirty dishes without washing their hands first.

Bob Evans, 4115 14th St. W., Bradenton

  • An inspector observed a dishwasher washing their hands without soap. The issue was corrected on-site.
  • A server handled dirty dishes and then food without washing their hands first. The issue was corrected on-site.
  • Ham, home fries and various dairy products were stored at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill, 4301 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

  • A dishwasher was seen handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first, an inspector said.
  • A stop sale was issued on milk, ribs, spinach artichoke dip and other foods that did not cool to 41 degrees overnight.
  • The manager lacked proof of food manager certification.

Gio Fabulous Pizza and Martini, 4805 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

  • A server handled dirty dishes and then food without washing their hands first, according to an inspector.
  • The handwash sink was not accessible because it was blocked. Another handwash sink had items stored inside it.
  • Diced tomatoes, raw shrimp and cooked peppers and other foods were stored at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
  • The manager lacked food manager certification and there was no certified food service manager on duty during the inspection.

Camacho’s Best Tacos Food Truck, 1102 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto

  • Inspectors said the food truck operator opened up and began serving food without properly washing their hands first. The inspector discussed the issue with the operator, according to the report.
  • Shredded cheese and cooked chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The operator put ice on the affected products.
  • The food manager lacked knowledge of employee health policy and health requirements. The inspector gave them an employee health poster.
  • The manager lacked proof of food manager certification and there was no proof of state-approved employee training for any employees.

First Watch, 7118 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

  • A dishwasher was seen handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands. The operator advised the dishwasher to wash their hands when finished handling soiled dishes.
  • Sliced sausage, cooked vegetables and shredded mozzarella were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The operator corrected the violation by putting ice on the food.

Jimmy John’s, 4338 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

  • Sliced tomatoes had not been cooled from their ambient temperature to 41 degrees within four hours, inspectors said.
  • The temperature reading for the ambient air thermometer at a reach-in cooler on the cook line was off by nine degrees.

Golden Corral, 5525 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

  • Raw meat was observed at a temperature greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. The operator discarded the meat.
  • The inspector cited the restaurant for proceeding with renovations that had not been submitted or approved.

Hampton Inn & Suites, 309 10th St. W., Bradenton

  • Butter, honeydew melon and hard boiled eggs were stored at temperatures greater than 41 degrees at the hotel’s buffet line. The operator was told to time mark food every day.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

