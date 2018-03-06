Singapore company cancels blue diamond initial coin offering

In this Sunday, March 4, 2018, photo, Karan Tilani, director of the World of Diamonds Group, uses a loupe to examine the 2.08-carat Jane Seymour blue diamond ring which his company designed and owns. The Singapore-based company called off a $2 million initial coin offering backed by the 2.08-carat blue diamond that gave investors a chance at a raffle for a luxury dinner. The event's organizer, V Diamonds, said Tuesday, March 6, 2018 that it would process thousands of refunds for investors who bought tokens for an ownership stake in the ring. Wong Maye-E AP Photo