A large wave crashes into a seawall in Winthrop, Mass., Saturday, March 3, 2018, a day after a nor'easter pounded the Atlantic coast. Officials in eastern Massachusetts, where dozens of people were rescued from high waters overnight, warned of another round of flooding during high tides expected at midday.
Business

Power outages, flooding linger following powerful nor'easter

By PHILIP MARCELO and DAVE COLLINS Associated Press

March 03, 2018 10:37 PM

BOSTON

Utility workers in the Northeast are racing to restore power to more than 1.5 million homes and businesses days after a powerful nor-easter caused flooding and wind damage from Virginia to Maine.

Conditions slowly improved on Saturday as the cleanup of snapped trees, damaged structures and mountains of debris began. Flood waters receded in most areas, but Friday's storm took huge chunks out of the coastline in Massachusetts and other states.

The death toll increased by four and at least nine people had lost their lives, most by falling trees or branches.

Meanwhile, forecasters are watching another potential weather system that could bring rain, or even more snow, to the region later in the week.

