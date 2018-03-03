Milk co-op mailing highlights suicide risk for dairy farmers

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2012 photo, cows stand in a field at a dairy farm in Westville, N.Y. Dairy farmers continue to face financial stress as prices paid to them continues to fall well below their cost of production. Following the suicide of a member farmer in January 2018, some Northeast dairy farmers received a list of mental health services and a suicide prevention hotline from their dairy cooperative, along with their milk checks. Mike Groll, File AP Photo