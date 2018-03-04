Meet some of the new movers and shakers from around Manatee and Sarasota counties

Judith Tilton was hired by the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau to fill the newly created role of director of cultural affairs. A Florida native who calls Bradenton home, Tilton will work as a liaison between the arts and heritage community, the convention and visitors bureau and Manatee County staff. Bradenton and the surrounding areas are home to more than 100 organizations providing special events, education, performing arts and heritage celebrations.
Bob Rosinsky, the president and CEO of Goodwill Manasota, received the P.J. Trevethan Award at the recent Goodwill Industries International CEO recognition banquet in Orlando. The award is presented annually to one Goodwill CEO for outstanding contributions to training for employees.
Monaca Onstad, the director of community relations at Lakewood Ranch, earned the gold award for lifestyle director of the year from the National Association of Home Builders’ National Sales and Marketing Council. She was selected from 10 applicants who were all outstanding professionals, according to officials. Onstad strives to cultivate events that allow residents to engage, interact, and ultimately become friends.
Ruth Husel joined the RE/MAX Alliance Group as a realtor in the Bradenton office, located at 3007 Manatee Ave W. She specializes in residential properties in Manatee County from the beaches and river region to northeast Manatee County and Lakewood Ranch. Husel has seven years of local real estate experience, last serving with Keller Williams Realty Select in Lakewood Ranch. Prior to her career in real estate, she was a registered nurse.
Maria Atkins, who has worked in the Bradenton-Sarasota real estate market since 1995, joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a broker-associate in the downtown Sarasota office, which is located at 1312 Main St. Atkins has a background in the new homes industry, including senior management positions with Centex Homes, and enjoys working with first-time homebuyers.
Maureen Serrano was named a new home sales associate for Stock Signature Homes. In her position, Serrano will be a knowledgeable resource for prospective homeowners in Lakewood Ranch’s Country Club East, Esplanade Golf and Country Club and The Lake Club, as well as the nearby Concession Golf Club. She has 26 years of real estate expertise, including 16 years in the Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch markets.
David Heedy joined the Sarasota law firm of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP, as an associate attorney in the trusts and estates, corporate and taxation practice groups.
