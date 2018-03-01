Senator Steve Henson, D - Stone Mountain, speaks Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Atlanta, in opposition to HB 918. He said that while he supported portions of the bill, he thought the state should look to funding programs such as education. The Georgia Senate passed legislation to lower the state income tax rate now that the bill no longer includes a tax break for Delta. The House may take it up as well, giving it final approval and sending it to Gov. Nathan Deal, who has promised to sign it. Deal cleared the way for it Wednesday, agreeing to sign the measure without the Delta break he wanted. The governor said he will seek the Delta tax break in separate legislation
Business

Delta subjected to retribution in Georgia for crossing NRA

By BEN NADLER and R.J. RICO Associated Press

March 01, 2018 10:34 PM

ATLANTA

Delta Air Lines has been subjected to swift political retribution in its home state of Georgia for crossing the National Rifle Association.

Republicans in the Georgia legislature voted by wide margins Thursday to kill a jet fuel tax break that would have directly benefited Atlanta-based Delta. It happened five days after the airline said it would end discounted fares to NRA members in the wake of the Feb. 14 school massacre in Florida.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican, told reporters he hoped Delta was "better at flying airplanes than making P.R. announcements."

The airline's decision outraged pro-gun lawmakers. GOP Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle vowed to fight back. Republicans made good on that promise with their votes Thursday.

Critics have warned the decision to punish Delta could damage Georgia's business-friendly reputation.

