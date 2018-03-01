Popular downtown cafe cited for storing raw food improperly

Manatee County restaurant inspectors cited a number of local establishments for various infractions, including raw animal food in direct contact with ready-to-eat food and holding onto prepared food for over a week.
Sage Biscuit Cafe, 1401 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- The dishwasher failed to wash their hands before changing gloves or putting on gloves to work with food.
- Cut sausage, pork and dairy were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- An inspector also said the cafe was cooling foods such as salmon and pico de gallo while they were covered, which is an unapproved cooling method.
Ocean Star, 4444 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- Raw animal food was stored in the same container as ready-to-eat food, an inspector said. Leafy greens were in the direct contact with raw chicken.
Another Broken Egg Cafe, 6115 Exchange Way, Lakewood Ranch
- A stop sale was issued on chorizo that had not been sold or consumed within seven days of preparation. The manager voluntarily discarded the product.
- Food was thawing in the handwash sink, rendering it unusable, an inspector said.
- Diced tomatoes and ham were stored in a reach-in cooler without a date marking more than 24 hours after they were prepared.
- There was no proof of state-approved employee training provided for any employees.
LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton
- Hot dogs were hot held below the minimum temperature of 135 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken to fix the violation.
- Shredded mozzarella, cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes were cold held above 41 degrees. The operator was advised to put the affected foods on ice.
Menchie’s Riverclub Plaza, 5770 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton
- A stop sale was issued on cool whip at the topping bar that was observed at a greater temperature than 41 degrees. An employee voluntarily discarded the product.
- Hot water was not provided at the employee handwash sink or in the men’s and women’s restrooms.
- Proof of required state-approved training was not available for some employees.
Little Greek Fish Grill, 8310 Market St., Bradenton
- Chicken soup prepared the day before had not cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within 6 hours, according to an inspector. The soup also had not been properly date marked within 24 hours of its preparation. The soup was voluntarily discarded.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
