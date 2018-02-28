Dick’s Sporting Goods, Field and Stream stores will no longer sell ‘assault-style’ rifles

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday the stores will immediately stop selling “assault-style” rifles.
In a series of tweets sent out Wednesday morning that included a statement from the company, Dick’s committed to “no longer sell assault-style rifles, also referred to as modern sporting rifles.” The tweets said the rifles were already removed from stores after the fatal shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, but now they will also be removed from all 35 Field and Stream stores.
According to the New York Times, all AR-15s and other semiautomatic rifles will be removed from the stores, as well as the websites. The company will continue to sell “a variety of sport and hunting firearms.”
The sporting goods store — which sells items ranging from baseball gloves to hunting equipment — will also no longer sell high-capacity magazines or firearms to anyone under 21-years-old, the tweet said.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, which has a location in Bradenton, has never and will not sell “bump stocks,” which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire more rapidly, according to the tweet.
The announcement comes two weeks after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
The series of tweets also included a plea to elected officials, asking for “common sense gun reform.”
In their statement, the company acknowledged it had legally sold a gun in November to Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old charged with the Parkland school shooting.
“It was not the gun, nor type of gun, he used in the shooting. But it could have been,” the statement read.
Edward W. Stack, chairman and CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods, told the New York Times the company looked through its records shortly after Cruz’s identity was released by officials.
“But it came to us that we could have been a part of this story,” Stack told the New York Times. “We said, ‘We don’t want to be a part of this any longer.’”
We at DICK'S Sporting Goods are deeply disturbed and saddened by the tragic events in Parkland. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their loved ones. https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/WmT50BO7mx— DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018
But thoughts and prayers are not enough. We have to help solve the problem that's in front of us. Gun violence is an epidemic that's taking the lives of too many people, including the brightest hope for the future of America - our kids. https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/6VoKwJe8tH— DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018
We deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe. Beginning today, DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to the following: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/BaTJ9LaCYe— DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018
At the same time, we implore our elected officials to enact common sense gun reform and pass the following regulations: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/VUuFKkyk6c— DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018
Stack also appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the decision to stop selling the “assault-style” rifles.
Chairman and CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods tells @GStephanopoulos why the company has decided to no longer sell assault style rifles or firearms to anyone under 21 years of age, and no longer sell high capacity magazines. pic.twitter.com/xiuMfqIZLd— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 28, 2018
“We deeply believe that this country’s most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe,” a statement from Stack attached to the company’s tweet said.
A Dick’s Sporting Goods store is located at 4108 14th Street West in Bradenton.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
