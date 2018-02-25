Meet some of the new movers and shakers from around Manatee and Sarasota counties

Rebecca Samler, the owner/broker of Coastline West Realty of Florida in Bradenton, was named a 2018 Five-Star Real Estate Agent, as recognized by Five Star Professional and listed in Sarasota Magazine, for the 12th consecutive year. Five Star Professional conducts market research to define and promote professional excellence. The Five Star Real Estate Agent program is the largest and most widely published real estate award program in North America, covering more than 40 major markets.
Rolf Halverson was promoted to director of donated goods operations for Goodwill Manasota. In his new role, he will oversee the attended donated center operations, salvage, new goods, and purchasing. Halverson, who began working for Goodwill Manasota in 2016, has more than 18 years of experience with Goodwill.
Diane Brune was named the winner of the C. John A. Clarke Humanitarian of the Year Award by the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund, a component fund of Manatee Community Foundation. Brune was recognized for her service raising charitable funds in Lakewood Ranch, inspiring the establishment of new giving circles, and selfless service providing volunteer hours at Stillpoint House of Prayer and other local organizations. The award was established in recognition of John Clarke’s lifelong dedication to humanitarian ideals that have perpetuated the high ethical, moral and professional standards that epitomize his life.
Sean Jennings, Waste Pro Sarasota-Bradenton Division Manager, received a national waste industry award. He will formally be honored with Waste360’s annual 40 Under 40 award at its April conference in Las Vegas. Also known as the Rising Star Award, the program “honors the next generation of leaders shaping the future of the waste and recycling industry.”
Phaedra Carter was promoted to manager of historical resources by the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. An employee of the clerk’s office since 2005, Carter previously served as the supervisor of the Manatee Village Historical Park. She will train with the department’s chief historian, Cathy Slusser, to prepare for Slusser’s retirement in February 2020. Carter will continue to manage the Manatee Village Historical Park and the Manatee County Historical Commission. In her new role, she will also spend the next two years learning about historic preservation and the other sites and organizations within the department.
Scott Twait joined Duncan Real Estate on Anna Maria as a sales agent. Twait has worked in real estate since 2004.
Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, a nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger and providing supportive services throughout the county, recently announced its officers and board of directors for 2018. The officers: chair Mary Bambi Foristall (Foristall Demolition) vice chair Jackie Barron (Mosaic Company), treasurer Mark Goodson (Goodson Electric), secretary Daren Inverso (Norton Hamerski) and member at large Kathy Martella (community volunteer). The board of directors: Andy Guz (LWR Medical Center), Lisa Barnott (Schroeder-Manatee Ranch), Tim Marko (Boars Head), Lisa Leuchter (Snackworks), Susan Kramer (Cablish-Gentile Accounting), and Steve Bayard and Terry Gubbins (community volunteers).
