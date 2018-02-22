Have pizza while supporting Parkland victims at this local restaurant

A local pizzeria franchise is looking to lend a hand to victims of the Parkland shooting.
1,000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizza announced that it will donate 20 percent of Sunday’s proceeds to the Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund. The GoFundMe campaign has already raised $1.9 million in just seven days thanks to overwhelming nationwide support.
Restaurant manager Yashvi Patel said that for the past few days, her employees have been telling customers about the fundraiser, and the support has been phenomenal.
Never miss a local story.
“Everyone’s been supporting it,” Patel said. “They’ve been taking pictures and getting the word around on social media so we can help support the families.”
While just a portion of the sales will go toward Parkland families, Patel said her workers have agreed to donate 100 percent of Sunday’s tips to the fund, as well.
“They decided that themselves. They’re even working on a big sign to put above a bucket near the door,” said Patel.
The restaurant serves Neapolitan-style pizza, which is known for its short baking time at high temperatures and super-thin crust. There’s also a self-serve beer pouring service with more than two dozen options.
According to Patel, the pizzeria will be open during regular hours Sunday — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
1,000 Degrees is a New Jersey-based franchise chain with seven locations in Florida and more than 30 nationwide, according to the company website. The Bradenton location at 6220 14th St. W. opened last summer. For more information, visit www.1000degreespizza.com.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
Comments