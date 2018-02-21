Beyond 'Obamacare': New liberal plan on health care overhaul

FILE - In this July 27, 2016, file photo, Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. A major liberal policy group is raising the ante on the health care debate with a new plan that builds on Medicare to guarantee coverage for all. Called “Medicare Extra for All,” the proposal to be released Feb. 22, 2018, by the Center for American Progress gives politically energized Democrats more options to achieve a long-sought goal. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo