Several restaurants hit with health, safety violations by inspectors

Inspectors said multiple Manatee restaurants were in violation of health and safety protocols. Some of the citations included “temperature abuse” and mold in the ice bin.
Meals on Wheels, 811 23rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- Inspectors issued a stop sale on cooked pork, pasta, chili, potatoes and mac and cheese due to “temperature abuse.” The affected foods were being cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, an inspector said.
- The handwash sink in the kitchen was not accessible because it was blocked by a trash can. The violation was corrected on-site.
- There was also bleach cleaner stored on top of the ice machine.
- The handwash sink did not provide hot water.
Blue Jasper, 5718 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton
Never miss a local story.
- There was a mold-like substance in an ice bin, according to an inspector.
- The restaurant was also cited for sliced tomatoes and plant foods held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- An inspector said nonexempt fish offered raw or undercooked had not undergone proper parasite destruction and fish must be fully cooked or discarded.
Moon Wok, 8194 Tourist Center Dr., Bradenton
- Cooked eggs were stored in and had direct contact with a cardboard box, according to an inspector.
- The restaurant was also cited for food handler certificates that were not completely filled out.
Giovanni’s Brooklyn Pizzeria, 5203 Cortez Rd., Bradenton
- Raw shelled eggs were stored directly above condiments. The issue was correct on-site, the inspector said.
- The eatery was also cited for holding on to potentially hazardous foods such as pasta sauce, pizza and meatballs for longer than 24 hours without properly date marking them. The violation was corrected on-site.
- According to the inspector, lasagna taken from the fridge had not been reheated to 165 degrees for at least 15 seconds within two hours. The operator reheated the food in the oven.
- The certified food manager didn’t know which foodborne illnesses and symptoms might prevent an employee from working with food and other items.
- The restaurant did not have any proof of required state-approved training for any employees.
Vietnamese & Sushi Bar, 3118 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- Rice was cold held at 105 degrees, according to an inspector. The inspector provided the operator with a written plan for time temperature control.
- The required training had also expired for all employees.
J&J Barbecue, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton
- Raw animal foods were stored over cooked foods. An inspector said raw eggs were stored over cooked meat.
- There wasn’t proof of required state-approved training for some employees.
Rico’s Pizzeria & Pasta House, 14435 State Road 70 E., Bradenton
- An inspector said pizza by the slice was cold held at 76 degrees, greater than the required 41 degrees.
- The quaternary ammonium sanitizer was not a proper minimum strength for manual warewashing, according to an inspector. The strength was corrected from 0 ppm to 200 ppm and utensils were re-sanitized.
- The restaurant also didn’t have proof of required state-approved training for some employees.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
Comments