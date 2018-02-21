Dirty dining: These restaurants aren’t handling your food with clean hands, inspectors say

Local restaurants were hit with a slew of violations for not properly washing their hands. Inspectors said they saw servers handling dirty dishes and then preparing food, and cooks using single-use gloves more than once.
- At Hungry Howie’s, 4211 59th St. W., Bradenton, an employee failed to wash their hands after changing gloves. An inspector said the employee handled dirty dishes wearing gloves and then removed them to handle equipment and food without washing their hands. The handwash sink was blocked by food warmers and employees were using the preparation sink instead. Single-use gloves weren’t being used properly, as the inspector observed an employee wash their hands with them on. According to the inspector, there also were multiple instances of servers handling dirty dishes and then picking up prepared food without washing their hands first. A stop sale was issued on foods that were being cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, including chicken wings, pizza and cheese. The certified food manager did not know which foodborne illnesses and symptoms might prevent an employee from handling food and other items in the restaurant and there was no proof of required state-approved training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago. The inspector also cited the restaurant for in-progress renovations that had not been reported to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.
- An inspector said they witnessed multiple instances of a server handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands at The Lazy Lobster, 5350 Gulf of Mexico Dr. #120, Longboat Key. Pasta, plant foods and dairy were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, too. A stop sale was issued on the affected foods but the operator replaced it and put it under time control to monitor temperature. The dishwasher wasn’t at proper minimum strength, an inspector said. That was corrected on-site. Also, there was no proof of required state-approved training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
- At Gulf Drive Café, 900 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach, an inspector found that shrimp hadn’t been cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. According to an inspector, food in a reach-in cooler was cold held above 41 degrees, including raw tuna, cheese, poultry, taco meat and apple pie filling. The restaurant’s operator put the food on ice. A stop sale was issued on the affected food. A server also handled dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands. Another employee wearing single-use gloves was seen washing their hands while still wearing the gloves. The inspector also said the dishwasher didn’t contain enough chlorine sanitizer. The operator agreed to use the dish machine in the tiki bar kitchen until the other one could be repaired.
- An employee at Peach’s Restaurant, 5702 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, washed their hands without soap, an inspector said. The violation was corrected on-site. Beef, dairy, yogurt and poultry were cold held at temperatures above 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken. The dishwasher didn’t have proper chlorine sanitizer strength. The inspector ordered manual sanitization until the dishwasher can be repaired.
- New Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 5518 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, was cited for food cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The inspector observed raw chicken, raw shrimp, diced pork, pulled chicken, cooked shrimp, fish and lo mein noodles at too-high temperatures. The operator took corrective action by placing the affected foods on ice. The handwash sink wasn’t accessible due to a box stored inside of it, the inspector reported. Two cooks hired more than 60 days earlier had no proof of required state-approved training.
- At Mellie’s New York Deli & Eatery, 4650 State Road 64, Bradenton, raw bacon was stored over ready-to-eat food. According to an inspector, there was no hot water at the employee handwash sink and the manager lacked proof of food manager certification. The restaurant’s menu didn’t include a consumer advisory for items containing raw or undercooked animal foods. The inspector also reported that there was no proof of state-approved training for any employees.
- An inspector discovered an accumulation of mold-like substance in an ice bin at Checkers, 5140 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. A stop sale was issued after the inspector saw the operator open a tartar sauce package with their teeth. An employee also began their shift and handled food without washing their hands first. The certified food manager also didn’t know what foodborne illnesses and symptoms might prevent an employee from working with food and other items, according to the inspector’s report. Cooked hot dogs and beef were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees.
- A cook was seen washing their hands while wearing single-use gloves at Eat Here, 5315 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach, according to an inspector. Sausage links, pork, and dairy were put on ice after an inspector observed they were being cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The handwash sink wasn’t accessible due to items stored in it. The inspector witnessed the cook rinse a food scale in the sink and place tongs in it and then use them later to pick up beef. The restaurant was also cited for not reporting renovation plans to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation. Milk had been stored in the restaurant for more than 24 hours without being date marked and there was no proof of required state-approved training for a cook hired more than 60 days ago.
- Rice pudding, cut leafy greens and yogurt dressing were cold held at temperatures higher than 41 degrees at Flavors of India, 6103 14th St. W., Bradenton. The inspector provided the operator with a written time control for safety plan. The restaurant was also operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. According to the inspector, the handwash sink was blocked by a rice cooker. The violation was corrected on-site. Also, the manager lacked proof of food manager certification and there no was proof of required state-approved training for any employees.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
Comments