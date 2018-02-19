This hair dryer can throw off flames. That’s why 73,000 have been recalled

About 73,000 handheld hair dryers have been recalled because of a tendency to get a little sparky and fiery.
The exact problem with ISO Beauty’s Ion Pro 2000 and 2000W hair dryers, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice, is that “the cord can become brittle near the base of the dryer, posing burn hazards.”
And when that happens, the problems have been real and unsafely spectacular: “ISO Beauty has received 35 reports of the dryers sparking or smoking, including two reports of flames coming from the dryers and three reported burn injuries to hands or fingers.”
The hair dryers were sold on Amazon.com, ISOBeauty.com, Target.com, Groupon.com and Proliss.com from March 2013 until last month.
The notice says the company’s preferred remedy is a refund, but the refund comes in the form of a credit for a replacement product from ISO Beauty.
ISO Beauty wants those with the hair dryers to stop using them and contact ISO Beauty for instructions on how to pull out the cord.
To call the company, dial 800-490-5919 between 10 a.m. and midnight Monday through Friday.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
