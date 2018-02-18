Business

Panel mulls LePage bill to protect elderly from foreclosures

The Associated Press

February 18, 2018 08:30 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Lawmakers are set to consider Maine's Republican governor's bill aimed at protecting the elderly from tax lien foreclosures.

The bill could receive a committee vote Tuesday.

The bill as originally proposed would require municipalities to either discharge liens on the elderly or offer a reasonable payment schedule.

Gov. Paul LePage said the legislation creates a pre-foreclosure process to protect elderly homeowners unable to pay taxes.

But some local officials said LePage's bill would place an unrealistic burden on local taxpayers. Lubec's board of selectman said 30 percent of residents are 65 years of age or older.

The Maine Municipal Association said the state should instead restore revenue sharing to municipalities.

Belgrade Town Manager Dennis Keschl suggested support for legislation to help the elderly and individuals with disabilities pay property taxes.

