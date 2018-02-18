Central NY furniture company Harden reopens

A central New York furniture company that's been in business since 1844 has reopened with a limited staff.
WKTV reports the future of Harden Furniture in McConnellsville rests with a lending company based in Illinois. Big Shoulders Capital purchased Harden Furniture earlier this year.
Former owners Miramar Capital Partners used Harden's assets to secure a loan and Harden CEO Greg Harden says that's when problems arose.
Harden suspended operations at the end of January after the sale.
WKTV says about half of the employees have been called back to work and a future merger is possible.
Harden says there's about a $1.6 million backlog between finished products waiting to be shipped and products on order that haven't been produced.
