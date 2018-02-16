Miami Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter smiles as he watches the team during spring training baseball practice Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Jupiter, Fla.
Miami Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter smiles as he watches the team during spring training baseball practice Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Jupiter, Fla. Jeff Roberson AP Photo

Miami-Dade County sues seeking money from sale of Marlins

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer

February 16, 2018 08:24 PM

MIAMI

Miami-Dade County is suing former Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria and the new ownership group led by Derek Jeter, seeking money from the $1.2 billion sale of the team.

The suit contends a 2009 agreement calls for the county and city of Miami to receive a share of profits from any sale of the team. The deal was related to an agreement to finance the team's ballpark that opened in 2012 and was built mostly with taxpayer money.

Loria bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002 and sold the team to Jeter's group last fall. He claimed a loss on the deal, which the county describes as "fuzzy math."

The county on Friday released the suit, which lists the former and current owners of the team as defendants.

