Business

Here’s what $6 million buys in the housing market. Or, for that matter, $250,000

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

February 14, 2018 03:59 PM

Manatee

Whether you’re a home buyer interested in a $6 million mansion or maybe something more affordable in the low $200,000 range, the 2018 Parade of Homes probably has something for you.

And even for those who aren’t ready to buy or are simply shopping for ideas on home design and interior styling, the parade may be calling your name.

This year, the parade is a week longer than in the past, beginning Saturday and running through March 11.

The parade features 117 models and 10 developments throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties.

1 primary
The Magnolia by Perrone Construction is included in this year’s Parade of Homes. The model, located at The Concession in East Manatee, starts at $1.9 million.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“Very robust” is how Jon Mast, chief executive officer of the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association (MSBIA), describes this year’s parade.

“There are more high-end homes being built, and a lot more multi-million dollar homes,” Mast said of the parade.

Each of the model homes showcases the latest in green design and technology for energy conservation and sustainability.

Scott McCullough, a new home consultant in the Devonshire II at Creekwood Townhomes by M/I Homes, will be waiting to greet potential buyers during the parade.

The Devonshire II, located at 5256 78th St. Circle E., Bradenton, starts at $258,990 and offers two stories of maintenance-free living.

“This model has a lot of quality construction,” McCullough said.

2 secondary
The view from the rear of The Magnolia model by Perrone Construction includes an expensive deck and large swimming pool and a lake in the distance. The model, located at The Concession in East Manatee, starts at $1.9 million.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The quartz counters in the Devonshire II are growing in popularity when compared to granite counters, he said.

Another selling point is the home’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS) Index, which averages 60.

A standard new home earns a HERS Index score of 100 and the lower the number, the more energy efficient the house, according to realtor.com.

3 third
Two islands and lots of other counter space is a feature of the kitchen in the The Magnolia model by Perrone Construction. The model, located at The Concession in East Manatee, starts at $1.9 million.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“This event is the best opportunity to get a first-hand view, touch and feel for your next new home. Manatee and Sarasota offers the Florida lifestyle we all seek, with a high quality of life that fits your personal needs and desires,” the MSBIA said in its press release announcing this year’s tour.

Builders participating in this year’s tour include Lee Wetherington Homes, Mattamy Homes, Medallion Home, Neal Communities, John Cannon Homes, Caithness Construction, Johnson Homes, Kolter Homes and Perrone Construction.

Most models are open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

4 fourth
Kitchen area of Devonshire II at Creekwood Town Homes is shown above. Prices start at $258,990. The model offers maintenance-free living and is constructed by M/I Homes.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The official Parade of Homes magazine listing models and locations is available at all participating models and communities and at The Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association, 6650 Professional Parkway W., Suite 102.

Additionally, video tours of each model and community are available at www.paradeofhomesinfo.com.

Visitors are encouraged to phone the model to be sure it is open before arrival. Model phone numbers are listed in the guide and on paradeofhomesinfo.com.

There is no cost to tour the Parade of Homes. The parade is a self-guided tour for buyers to enjoy at their own pace.

James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1

