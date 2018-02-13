Michigan sex-assault trial to proceed despite girl's death

Dozens of people braved the freezing temperature to gather together and hold a vigil for Mujey Dumbuya, 16, at her bus stop across the street from the Chicken Coop on Eastern Ave SE in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Dumbuya, a student at East Kentwood High School, was murdered last week. The identity of the murderer or murderers is still currently unknown. The Grand Rapids Press via AP Casey Sykes