Medicaid plan could shutter 2 hospitals, House vote delayed

FILE - In this July 2, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, speaks at the state Capitol in Springfield, Ill. The House Appropriations-Human Services Committee plans a vote Tuesday Feb. 13, 2018, to consider a revised plan for doling out federal Medicaid reimbursements to hospitals as numbers show the adjustment could force two South Side Chicago hospitals to close. Harris is the committee chairman. He says lawmakers will examine the program's impact to ensure health care access to low-income communities. The State Journal-Register via AP, File Justin L. Fowler