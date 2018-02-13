Flies found by inspector in one Manatee restaurant’s kitchen

During an inspector’s visit, a Parrish restaurant had multiple flies in its kitchen. Other restaurants were cited for mold and improper food storage.
- At Butterfields Family Restaurant, 8205 U.S. 301 N., Parrish, multiple live flies were observed in the kitchen by an inspector. A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled and food prepared on-site and held for more than 24 hours had not been properly date marked. According to an inspector, the restaurant’s menu did not identify which items contain raw or undercooked animal foods. The issues were corrected on-site.
- A stop sale was issued on certain ice cream ingredients at Cold Stone Creamery, 7476 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, according to an inspector. Dairy, dairy whipped topping and “dari-based lifestyle mix” were stored around 50 degrees, higher than the required 41 degrees. The inspector said the holding unit’s thermometer was not accurate within plus or minus three degrees. The food manager didn’t know which foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness would prevent an employee from working with food, according to an inspector. The creamery also didn’t have proof of required state-approved employee training for employees who were hired more than 60 days ago. Inspectors gave the store time to correct the issues.
- Raw chicken wings at Wingstop, 3553 First St. E., Bradenton, was cold held at 54 degrees, higher than the required 41 degrees. An inspector said they were stored in a container with ice for less than 4 hours. An employee added more ice to the container. There was also no proof of required state-approved employee training for some employees. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector said the ice chute on the self-service drink machine had a buildup of mold-like substance at Ferraro’s Italian Grille, 8348 U.S. 301 N., Parrish. There was no soap or paper towels at the handwash sink for employees and the inspector observed an unlabeled spray bottle containing a toxic substance. All issues were corrected on-site.
- At Kites Corner, 817 14th St. W., Bradenton, hot food had not been cooled from 135 to 41 degrees within 6 hours, according to an inspector. The restaurant was advised to open the bag the wings were stored in to allow them to continue to cool while refrigerated. Other foods also were not properly cold held. The inspector discovered sliced ham, pork, cheese and other foods all stored at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Inspectors gave the store time to correct the issues.
- At Geckos, 4310 State Road 64 E., Bradenton, food was cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. An inspector observed black beans and chicken tort mix around 50 degrees. A stop sale was issued on those items because the food had been prepared the day before and cooled overnight without reaching 41 degrees in 6 hours. The menu at Gecko’s also does not identify which items contain raw or undercooked animal foods, according to an inspector. Inspectors gave the store time to correct the issues.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
Comments