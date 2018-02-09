Business

Maersk returns to profit as container shipping improves

The Associated Press

February 09, 2018 05:09 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk says it made a fourth quarter profit of $386 million, up from a loss of $2.7 billion a year earlier, as revenue rose to $8.2 billion from $7 billion.

The company said Friday that the rise in earnings was driven primarily by its container shipping business, Maersk Line.

CEO Soren Skou said Friday that 2017 as a whole had been "unusual" because of a cyber-attack in June, which mainly affected Maersk Line, hurting its results.

For the full year, Maersk reported a loss of $1.2 billion, up from a 2016 loss of $496 billion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Maersk shares dropped 3.4 percent to 10,005 kroner in Copenhagen.

  Comments  